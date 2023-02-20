Cheshire East Council has continued its pledge to the Armed Forces by re-signing the Cheshire Armed Forces Covenant Partnership community covenant.

The covenant is a promise that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated fairly and should not face disadvantages when seeking to access public or private goods and services in the UK.

The covenant, first launched in 2014, covers all serving personnel, regular and reservists, and their families, as well as bereaved families, veterans, and cadet adult volunteers.

Mayor of Cheshire East Cllr David Marren said: “Cheshire East has a long history of armed forces being based within the borough and the council is proud to show its continued support for the UK’s military community.”

Cllr Mick Warren, Cheshire East Council’s committee chair for communities, said: “It’s important we work closely with our partners, and all continue to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by members of the armed forces community and to ensure we do our duty, by treating all service personnel and their families with the fairness and respect they deserve.”

Cllr Ashley Farrall, Cheshire East Council’s Armed Forces champion, said: “By re-signing the Covenant, this reaffirmed our dedicated commitment.

“Having gained the Silver Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) award in May 2022, we are now looking at going for the gold award and working towards this as set out in the council’s corporate plan.”

Hosted by the University of Chester’s Westminster Centre for Research in Veterans, the symposium saw the four borough councils of Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Halton and Warrington together with the NHS, charities, the Department of Work and Pensions, the emergency services, veterans, military families, the Ministry of Defence, and the university to look at further collaborative ways of working.