LETTER: Extra £4.4m Household Support Fund for CEC is welcome

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion February 21, 2023
Household Support Fund - Council Tax hike - chief executive appointed

Dear Editor,
As we all struggle with rising inflation and energy bills, I’m delighted that Cheshire East is to receive a further £4,407,784 of Government Funding to extend the Household Support Fund for another year until 31st March 2024.

This is in addition to the £2.2m of this same grant that Cheshire East Council received from Government for the year 2022-2023, and represents the council’s share of £842 million of additional funding that will be allocated from 1st April to help the most vulnerable households across England.

The Household Support Fund has already helped vulnerable families across the country through these challenging times and its continuation for another full year is very welcome.

The Household Support Fund at Cheshire East has already helped vulnerable families across the borough since the grant was first launched in 2021 and staff are experienced in getting the monies to where it is most needed.

These additional monies will ease pressures on other areas of family-related council expenditure as the Labour-Independent administration propose front-line service cuts and maximum council tax rises at Budget Council on Wednesday 22nd February.

Yours,

Cllr Janet Clowes
Wybunbury Ward

Ref: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/842-million-available-to-help-families-in-need

