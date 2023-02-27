Cheshire Police urge night time workers to complete training

Cheshire Police chiefs are urging people who work in the night time economy to complete a free bystander intervention training session.

The sessions are aimed at keeping people safe by identifying and preventing incidents such as sexual harassment of customers.

The course is being delivered by sexual harassment specialists – Purple Leaf.

The free training is offered to those who work in a bar, pub or club in Cheshire – including door security staff.

Anyone who drives a taxi around the night time economy can also book onto the sessions.

Insp Cliff Goodwin, Operational Lead for the Constabulary’s Safer Streets initiative, said: “We are setting the standard that we do not accept sexual harassment, abuse and violence in Cheshire and neither should anyone else.

“We all must play our part in ending violence against women and girls and we are upskilling those who work in the night time economy to help them identify sexual harassment and empower them to intervene safely and effectively.

“The sessions are virtual and will only take up two hours of your time – but the benefits are unparalleled – and I strongly encourage night time economy workers to take up our bystander intervention training offering.

“Violence against women and girls is an issue that police and partners take very seriously, and we will continue working hard to make Cheshire even safer for everyone.”

Kerry Best, from West Mercia Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre, said: “Sexual Violence impacts one in four women, one in 20 men and one in six children and we are pleased to be supporting Cheshire Constabulary with this vital piece of work.

“All of us can play our part in safely challenging inappropriate behaviour when we witness it.

“The Bystander training provides delegates with a framework for ensuring that the actions they choose to take are led by the wishes of the victim, keep everyone safe, and most importantly, do not collude with or minimise harmful sexual behaviours.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire John Dwyer said: “Everyone in society needs to stand up and work together to tackle violence against women and girls.

“By empowering people with knowledge about what sort of incidents they could encounter and how to step in, we can take a step towards making the change.

“I would encourage those in the night time economy to take up this offer of free training and help make Cheshire even safer.”

Virtual sessions are available throughout March as follows:

Thursday 2 March 2023, 4.00-6.00pm

Monday 13 March 2023, 3.00-5.00pm

Thursday 16 March 2023, 2.00-4.00pm

Tuesday 21 March 2023, 3.00-5.00pm

To book a place on one of the courses email [email protected]

Visit here for more about Cheshire Constabulary’s Safer Streets initiative