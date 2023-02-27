Paul Carden appointed new manager of Nantwich Town

Paul Carden has been appointed as new manager of Nantwich Town, the club has announced.
Carden takes over just 24 hours after the Dabbers sacked manager Ritchie Sutton and head coach Gary Taylor-Fletcher.
Chairman Jon Gold said today: “The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Carden as its new first team manager.
“Paul has a wealth of experience and a proven track record in this division spending five seasons at Warrington Town, where he helped to build a strong, entertaining and competitive side that finished 3rd in his first three seasons and in the top six in the other two which were affected by the pandemic.
“Paul and his new assistant John Miles will meet the players and take training for the first time on Tuesday and will be working to prepare the team in readiness for Saturday’s home game against Hyde United and I am sure that everyone will join us in making Paul and John welcome at the Swansway Stadium.”
The final straw for Sutton and Taylor-Fletcher came after Saturday’s defeat away at Morpeth.
The 2-1 loss has left Nantwich in the relegation zone fourth from bottom, having played more games than many of the teams around them.
