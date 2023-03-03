A garden built by the community for the community in Nantwich has won Lottery funding to run for the next three years.

Volunteers from the Growing Health Community Garden have spent over two years raising funds for the fully accessible organic garden at Brookfield allotments.

It is a space where people can relax, recuperate, learn about gardening, grow healthy food, experience nature and wildlife, and build self-confidence and friendships.

Now thanks to National Lottery Community Fund, the Nantwich Community Garden will soon welcome referrals from the NHS, community support organisations like Age UK, care homes, schools and the wider community.

Nantwich Town Council has played a vital role in the project’s success.

It has provided the allotment site rent free to the community group, funded a polytunnel for growing seedlings, and was lead applicant in winning the funding from the National Lottery.

The grant of £55,658 will pay for a part time professional co-ordinator, based at Nantwich Town Council’s Civic Hall, who will be working with the NHS, with care providers and with the community to establish the Growing Health Community Garden as a safe, welcoming and vibrant community garden.

The garden is now fitted out with 19 substantial wheelchair accessible raised beds, a community shelter, a tool shed and a polytunnel.

Initial seed corn funding came from Cheshire East’s Covid Recovery Fund, with donations from Crewe and Nantwich District Round Table, Hough Community Bingo fundraisers, and numerous kind donations of materials, time and energy from local people.

Sustainable Nantwich member Jeremy Herbert, one of the founding partners of the project, welcomed the news.

He said: “The dedicated team of volunteers who have built this garden have been amazing.

“They have cleared masses of rubble and weeds, battled against flooding and freezing weather, mud and muck.

“Despite setbacks and hold ups they have battled through.

“The garden was a response to the Covid crisis, offering people an opportunity to get out into the fresh air, enjoy exercise, the therapeutic benefits of gardening and wildlife, and friendship and community. It really struck a chord.”

Nantwich Town Mayor Councillor Peter Groves said the community garden was a valuable addition to the Town’s well-being.

He added: “This garden has brought people together in the midst of the Covid storm.

“There is significant evidence of the health-giving therapeutic benefits of gardening and nature.

“The NHS and health practitioners are keen to plant the seeds of good health and are already working to make the project a success.

“I am delighted Nantwich Town Council has been able to support this project and will be playing such a critical role in getting it established for the future.

“This is all about bringing people together and growing confidence, well-being and environmental engagement.

“Joining together with Nantwich in Bloom, Reaseheath College, Sustainable Nantwich, Cheshire Wildlife Trust, the Civic Society, the Nantwich Partnership, local businesses and the wider community, Nantwich really is a blooming wonderful community.”

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk