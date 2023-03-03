New Nantwich Town boss Paul Carden ready for challenge

New Nantwich Town manager Paul Carden said he is ready for the challenge as he looks to steer the Dabbers away from relegation.
Carden, the former Warrington Town manager, took his first Nantwich training session this week.
He has nine matches to keep the Dabbers in the Northern Premier League, as they currently languish in the relegation places fourth from bottom.
Carden said: “I’m delighted to be here.
“Nantwich were always a club when I was at Warrington that were always near the top of the league.
“And whatever the result when I came here, the people upstairs were always complimentary.
“We find ourselves where we are in the league, it’s obviously going to be a challenge but one we’re looking to make the most of.
“We’ve got to go at it head on, we’re probably going to need a few additions.
“At this level, individually there isn’t much between the teams, but it’s about consistency.
“If we can put a framework in place that the players can play to, we can show them what it takes to get results.”
He also had a message to the loyal Nantwich supporters.
“Success this season is staying up.
“We can only control what’s in our hands. Any team that is successful, whatever that looks like, is together.
“Whenever I’ve come here, the Nantwich fans have always shown that togetherness with the team, and that’s going to be vital in the remainder of the season.”
Dabbers Chairman Jon Gold paid tribute to the efforts of Ritchie Sutton and Gary Taylor-Fletcher.
Gold said: “They’ve put some amazing work in, but it is a results business.
“Personally, it’s sad but I know that they’ll come again as they’re great young coaches. This is just the start for them not the end.
“We had to act decisively and bring in someone who is known to us and has over many years had success in this league, knows the players and has the contacts to make a difference not just for now but for the longer term.
“It’s very rare that you have a manager of Paul’s calibre become available.
“The way he works and the style of play his teams have, which is entertaining, meant he was the first call we made.
“It’s not going to be easy in the short term, but if there’s anyone that can do it, it’s Paul.”
And in a message to the supporters, Gold added: “The supporters have been incredible.
“The support they gave to Ritchie, Gary and the team when there’s not been much to cheer about in the last 6 to 8 months, they’ve always been there, home and away.
“Their spirit is unwavering, and that’s what makes what we do worth it.
“Hopefully it won’t be too long before we can put smiles back on faces and make them proud to be a Dabber once again.”
Carden’s first match in charge is a tough one – at home to high flying Hyde United tomorrow (March 4), kick off 3pm.
(Pics by Jonathan White)
