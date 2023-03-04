Nantwich Museum – programme of Spring talks launched

Nantwich Museum have launched five Spring talks which will all take place in the Museum’s Millennium Gallery at the Pillory Street venue.

The first talk is on Thursday March 16 at 7pm, titled ‘Civil War coin hoards in Cheshire’ by Keith Lawrence.

Keith will be talking about coin hoards found in Cheshire dating to the Civil War period.

This includes a hoard discovered in Winsford and currently on display at the Museum.

Other talks include the following:

Thursday 23 March, 7pm

‘A History of the Fire of Nantwich’ – Graham Dodd

Graham Dodd will be speaking about the impact of fire on the town of Nantwich.

Thursday 30 March, 7pm

‘Roman Nantwich’ – Bernie Strawson

Over the last 20 years there has been a seismic shift in our understanding of the importance of Nantwich to Roman Cheshire. The talks reviews the evidence to build an up-to-date image of the Roman town of Nantwich.

Thursday 6 April, 7pm

‘Nantwich and the Railway’ – Jeremy Nicholls

This illustrated talks covers the history and development of the two railway lines which met in Nantwich. It also looks at the role of the railway in the local economy and how it affected the town’s industries and patterns of employment and leisure. It concludes with a look at the current health of the railway in Nantwich and the possible impact of HS2.

Thursday 13 April, 7pm

‘The Story of Witchcraft – Nantwich and Beyond’ – Ian Short

Magic and witchcraft have been part of life throughout human history, but the story has never been as dark as it was in the 16th and 17th centuries. We’ll look at what happened and why, in Nantwich and Cheshire, and how that compared to other areas.

Book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Prices are £6 (£5 Museum members), call in to the Museum between 10.30 – 16.30pm, Tuesday – Saturday, or phone (1270) 627104.

For details visit www.nantwichmuseum.org.uk, https://www.facebook.com/nantwichmuseum https://twitter.com/NantwichMuseum