More than 90% of parent and carers in Cheshire East have received their first secondary school preference choice, the council says.

Around 5,200 applications were received, an increase from just over 5,000 in 2022, from parents whose children will be moving up to secondary school in September 2023.

90.5% of Cheshire East residents have received an offer of their preferred school this year, with 96% receiving an offer from their three preferences.

Last year, the average across local authorities in England for a place at a preferred school was 83.3%.

The council believes this may improve further before pupils start in September 2023 as some parents will decline places as circumstances change and places become available.

Since 2019, the council says it has delivered an additional 650 secondary school places.

A further 1,050 secondary places are planned over the next 18 months to two years.

Extra places are being funded from capital from a government grant and secured developer contributions.

Parents and carers have different options once they receive their offer:

– Accept the school place – the deadline for this is 15 March

– If their child has not been offered a place at a preferred school, they can ask to go on one or more school waiting lists –parents are encouraged to do this by 15 March

– If they are unhappy with the offer they have received, they can make an appeal – deadline 29 March

Any parents who submitted a late application will be informed after 15 March and more information on late applications can be found on the council’s website.

Cllr Kathryn Flavell, lead member for children and families, said: “Moving up to secondary school is a special time for children and their families and our team has been working hard with schools to meet parental preferences.

“Many schools across the borough have helped us by offering additional places, over their published admission numbers and to meet local need.

“So, it’s been a huge team effort and I’d like to thank everyone involved.

“We have an ambitious programme of school expansions that aims to meet the increasing demand for places.

“We know that more and more families are choosing to live and work here, attracted by all that Cheshire East has to offer and the fact that, currently, 90 percent of our secondary schools are rated good or outstanding.

“We recognise that some parents will be disappointed with the offer they have received, and our advice is, please don’t panic.

“Remember, there are options, and we will contact you if we are able to offer a place at a higher preference school.

“Finally, I’d like to wish all pupils the very best as they move to secondary school in September, that they enjoy their education and are supported to achieve their full potential.”

For help and advice, parents can visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/schooladmissions, the website of their preferred school, e-mail [email protected] or call 0300 123 5012 (option 1).

Parents can also follow the Cheshire East Family Information Service on social media for tips and advice.