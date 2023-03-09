2 hours ago
Stapeley Broad Lane Primary celebrates new library on World Book Day

in Stapeley / Village News March 9, 2023
World Book Day Library 4 (1)

Stapeley Broad Lane Primary School in Nantwich has celebrated World Book Day by opening its very first library.

The new library boasts more than 1,000 books, giving the 220 children in the school a chance to read for pleasure in a quiet environment.

World Book Day, an annual event sponsored by National Book Tokens, celebrates the joy of reading.

The opening of the library was coordinated by school headteacher Ian Shackleton and English-Lead teacher, Kate Marr.

She said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our pupils a dedicated space for reading and learning outside of the classroom.”

Stapeley Broad Lane Primary, founded in 1854, has recently received high praise from OFSTED.

Mr Shackleton said: “We are known for our commitment to providing a well-rounded education for all our pupils, and we are very proud of our new library.”

He said the opening of the library on World Book Day is a testament to the school’s dedication to promoting English and a love of learning.

World Book Day Library 1 (1)

