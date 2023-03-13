Nantwich Rotary Club which has raised funds for local groups for almost 90 years may have to cut back on its events if it does not recruit new members.

The club, formed in 1934, says it needs more volunteers and people to help run its initiatives such as the Father Christmas sleigh.

Tony Webb, current President of The Rotary Club of Nantwich, said they need many more men and women to join.

“Could this be the last year that Nantwich Rotary Club bring Father Christmas and his sleigh to Nantwich?” said Tony.

“We are looking to increase our membership with enthusiastic men and women from all walks of life to join us to help where we can the people of Nantwich.

“Locally we support Nantwich Foodbank, we have also sponsored short stays for a number of local schoolchildren at the Wingate Centre.”

The Rotary ran an appeal for used laptops which led around 40 being refurbished and donated to Nantwich schools for children whose families could not afford them during the Covid pandemic.

Members also organise and sponsor an art and handwriting competition for local schools with a display and prizegiving at Nantwich museum.

“We have projects in places such as Turkey and Syria and Ukraine over the last year and have raised money through collections to help these countries,” added Tony.

“We are involved with the Rotary Lend with Care scheme where we make loans to individuals and families in third world countries to allow them to set up small businesses, which is then paid back when they are up and running.

“This was started about 10 years ago and to date Nantwich Rotary Club have loaned £114,000.00.

“This has helped 49,857 families and created 3,761 jobs. This is an example of what we have been able to do.

“Our two largest projects are the Father Christmas sleigh and staffing the Food Festival car park along with collections throughout the year in the Town Square.

“But these take quite a number of volunteers to collect.

“You do not need to become a member although we would gladly welcome this.”

The club currently meets three times a month at the Bowling Green and one evening at the Red Cow for a social meeting.

The club is keen to create a database of volunteers to be called on when needed as friends of The Rotary Club of Nantwich.

This would ensure it could carry on with the work supporting good causes.

If you would like to be involved contact Tony on 07758824256 or email [email protected] or Jim Sutton on 07967181362 or email [email protected]