Plans to bulldoze the old Crewe library and replace it with a purpose-built history centre to house the Cheshire archives have been approved, writes Belinda Ryan.

The proposals are part of a Cheshire-wide project, ‘Cheshire’s Archives: a story shared’, which is being funded by Cheshire East Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The plan is to deliver a history centre in Crewe and in Chester to replace the archives service’s current facility in Chester.

Plans for the Chester centre were approved last week.

The first application for the Crewe scheme sought permission to dismantle the old building and the raised concrete deck between the library and the law courts and to construct a new entrance extension to the western façade of the court building.

The proposal also included the installation of new public realm to replace the existing car park.

This was approved unanimously by Cheshire East’s southern planning committee on Wednesday (March 15), after assurances were given construction work would not impact on special events such as Remembrance Day.

The committee was also told even though the scheme reduces the number of parking spaces by 55, there was still adequate provision in the town.

The second application, considered immediately afterwards, was for the construction of the new two-storey history centre, which will be of contemporary design.

Crewe town councillor Jill Rhodes (Lab) who was also speaking as the Cheshire East rep on the archives board, said: “I’m sure many of you remember [the late] Cllr Dorothy Flude’s passionate campaign to ensure that Crewe became the home of one of the Cheshire East archive buildings.

“She knew the benefits that having an archive located in Crewe would bring to the town.”

Cllr Rhodes said the new building is designed to the highest environmental standards and supports the council’s green agenda and will reflect the design of other new buildings in the area.

“The archive will also provide the best and most modern facilities for the storage of valuable documents to ensure their survival,” she said.

“This building will not just be a place for academics to research, it will also tell the story of Crewe and Cheshire East.”

Applicant Paul Newman, archives and local studies manager at Cheshire Archives, said the project would, for the first time, ensure all the county’s archives would be held in conditions that ensure their long term preservation.

“Cheshire’s archives date from the middle ages to the present day and tell the histories of our communities,” said Mr Newman.

“Crewe’s story, as reflected in the archives, will be available in Crewe for the first time.”

Crewe councillor Connor Naismith (Lab) moved the application be approved.

Cllr Laura Smith (Crewe South, Lab) seconded the motion.

She too referred to the work of the late Cllr Flude and said: “It’s excellent to see that we’re actually moving forward, so long, live Crewe.”

All councillors voted in favour of the scheme – with the exception of committee chair Andrew Kolker (Dane Valley, Con) who abstained because he was disappointed the architecture didn’t reflect the history of Crewe.

The Cheshire Archives project had also been discussed the day before the planning meeting, at Cheshire East’s economy and growth committee, where it was agreed to delegate authority to the executive director of place to take all necessary actions to enable the delivery stage of the archives.

It was also suggested that consideration be given to naming the history centre after the late Cllr Flude, subject to full consultation with the public, because of the effort she had put into the project.