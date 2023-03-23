2 days ago
England Women’s rugby star trains with Crewe & Nantwich

in Rugby / Sport March 23, 2023
Amy Hardcastle with some Crewe & Nantwich players

England rugby star Amy Hardcastle was a surprise guest when she turned up to train with girls at Crewe & Nantwich!

Hardcastle, who plays club rugby league for Leeds Rhinos, attended a training session with the girls at the Vagrants in Willaston.

And after the training session, she hosted a question and answer session and spoke about the importance of sport and mental health plus the importance of being in a team.

Rachael Goodwin, who helps run the girls section at Crewe, helped organise the visit.

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC are welcoming new girls from current school year 6 to year 12.

They have training on Wednesdays and Sundays.

If anyone is interested in going along, contact Rachael on 07534 069483 or Anna on 07487 582344.

Younger girls are also welcome in mixed teams, email for more details.

Hardcastle coaches Crewe and Nantwich girls

Amy Hardcastle with a Crewe Ladies player

Amy Hardcastle at C& N Ladies

