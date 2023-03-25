Developer addresses concerns over 188-home Nantwich scheme

A developer has relocated a play area and replaced a proposed community orchard with allotments to address concerns raised about a controversial 188-home scheme planned for Nantwich, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cheshire East’s planning officers had recommended councillors on the strategic planning board approve the reserved matters application from David Wilson Homes and Muller for phase one development on land at Peter Destapleigh Way at Stapeley at its meeting in January.

The principle for residential development as part of a wider mixed-use development was permitted after the application, submitted in 2012 and refused by the council, was given the go ahead on appeal by the Secretary of State in 2020.

But the SPB deferred reserved matters application in January for further consideration to be given to the location of the public open space and NEAP (neighbourhood equipped play area); the provision of allotments and to review the layout next to a property on Bishops Court.

It is due to be considered by the SPB again on Wednesday (March 29)

In a report due to go to that meeting, the council’s planning officer states: “The site layout has been amended in terms of the main area of public open space serving the development including the relocation of the NEAP to a more southerly and central position.”

He said the originally proposed community/orchard gardens had been replaced with a secure allotment site within the north-western part of the public open space and the site layout has also been amended to ensure an improved relationship with existing properties of Bishops Wood.

Stapeley Parish Council objected to the scheme and listed a number of reasons, including the provision of land allocated for public open space is not sufficient to meet the needs of neighbourhood, together with concerns over the traffic assessment and air quality.

Thirteen other objections have been received from members of the public who raised numerous concerns.

One says: “This planning application has been ongoing for over 10 years and refused several times.

“It is evident that the people of Nantwich do not want or need this development and the Stapeley area has been inundated with various developments over recent years.”

Another asked why a greenfield site is being developed when many brownfield sites are available.

Others say Cheshire East had a five-year housing supply which was totally ignored by the then Secretary of State.

The planning officer states in the report: “The proposal achieves an appropriately designed residential development.”

He said the scheme will deliver 30% affordable housing and it achieves “an acceptable relationship with the character of the locality, without material harm to neighbouring residential amenity, and would provide sufficient amenity for the new occupants”.

The application is recommended for approval.

The strategic planning board meeting takes place at Macclesfield Town Hall on Wednesday, March 29 at 10am.

(Aerial pic by Jonathan White)