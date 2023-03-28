Senior Tory calls on Crewe & Nantwich MP to stand down

A senior local Conservative has urged Dr Kieran Mullan to stand down as an MP at the next election following claims he wants to ditch Crewe and Nantwich for the safer new Eddisbury seat.

Dr Mullan has remained tight-lipped over the claims that he has expressed an interest in the Chester South and Eddisbury seat.

According to the Guido Fawkes website, the justification for the move is that one ward, Wybunbury, is switching from the Crewe and Nantwich constituency to the new Chester South and Eddisbury seat.

But with Crewe and Nantwich predicted to turn Labour red again in next year’s general election, some local Tories have claimed the Conservative MP has put his own personal ambition first.

They are incensed, as the claims about him jumping ship come just three months after he vowed to stand for Crewe and Nantwich.

One furious senior local Conservative, who contacted the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) but did not wish to be named, launched a blistering attack on the Tory MP.

“Kieran Mullan has betrayed the voters of Crewe and Nantwich by placing his personal ambition above his accountability to the public that elected him.

“The relationship between MP and constituent relies on openness, honesty, selfless and objectivity – it is not something to be callously tossed into the gutter when a plummier opportunity comes along next door.

“Kieran Mullan has also betrayed the Conservative Party – particularly here in Crewe and Nantwich.

“He gave us assurances when we selected him as our candidate, and he renewed those publicly in December when he declared he would stand for us again.

“How does he think those volunteers who helped him knock on doors, delivered leaflets, and donated their hard-earned cash – many from their pensions – feel now?”

The angry Tory continued: “I am genuinely rattled to see this from a doctor and former policeman, who ought to be setting a positive leadership example to us all.

“The solution is completely clear to me – Dr Mullan must do the decent thing and declare, without delay, that he will stand down as a Member of Parliament at the next election.

“His political career is over anyway, now he has shown such a lack of integrity – and he will be no loss to the Prime Minister, or Crewe and Nantwich Conservative members.

“The voters of Chester South and Eddisbury have had – I hope – the benefit of a near miss, and assurances given by anybody seeking the Conservative candidacy in that new seat need to be tested rigorously.”

Nantwich News and the LDRS have approached Dr Mullan for comment about the reports and we have yet to receive a response.

The Eddisbury Conservative Association has also been contacted but has not responded.