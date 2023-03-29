Bunbury Village Day to host space-themed festival in June

The Bunbury Village Day team are planning to boldly go where no one has gone before on Saturday June 17.

It’s now time to use the force and start planning for their space-themed event.

Village Day organisers are looking forward to seeing stars, planets, astronauts and aliens in the special “Space Parade”.

And there will be prizes for the best dressed at the event on Jubilee playing fields.

Organisers said: “Our one-day mission is to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations!

“Space-themed sports, challenges and displays will be sure to keep you entertained through the day, not to mention the Wonderdome planetarium which will provide an incredible way to learn about the wonders of space.”

The day will also feature Chester Brass Band, Bunbury Royalty – the Rose Queen, Rose King and their attendants, a bar, BBQ, stalls, WI café, fairground rides and more.

Two bands will perform towards the end of the day.

Green Bullet, a big hit last year, will join Bunbury-based The Easy Peelers.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/BunburyVillageDay and www.bunburyvillage.info