Police officer sacked for gross misconduct in Nantwich incidents

A Cheshire Police officer was sacked for gross misconduct over complaints he touched female colleagues’ bottoms and made inappropriate remarks on nights out.

PC James Sarson was dismissed after “inappropriate sexualised and disorderly behaviour” towards a number of female colleagues in the force in 2021.

At a hearing in December, a Cheshire Police panel found him guilty of gross misconduct in relation to his behaviour towards his colleagues while he was off duty.

In December 2021, the force received allegations that Sarson had acted in an inappropriate, sexualised and disorderly manner toward his colleagues during two social events in Nantwich and in Chester.

The allegation in Nantwich included a number of separate incidents in which he slapped or placed his hand on a female colleague’s bottom, or cupped a colleague’s bottom cheeks and made inappropriate comments.

He did this in the Boot and Shoe, in the White Horse pub, while walking between pubs with colleagues, and in a taxi journey home in the early hours.

More allegations surfaced from a separate night out in Chester four months later, again involving inappropriate comments as well as slapping the bottom of one female officer.

Sarson was immediately suspended, and an investigation was launched by the force’s Professional Standards Department, who found that he had a case to answer.

A report says his Sarson’s motivation was “sexual” and “opportunistic” rather than “predatory”, and that Sarson accepted alcohol has an adverse effect on him.

Sarson was dismissed without notice and has also been added to the College of Policing Barred List, meaning that he is prevented from working in law enforcement should he apply to do so in the future.

Detective Superintendent Helena Banusic, Head of the Professional Standards Department, said: “It is essential that the people of Cheshire have both confidence and trust in the service we deliver.

“That is why we actively promote the highest standards of personal and professional behaviour and integrity.

“As a serving officer, Sarsons held a position of trust and swore an oath in which he promised to abide by the law and the clear guidelines about the standards expected from him, both on and off-duty.

“Despite the fact that he was well aware of these standards, sadly he chose to ignore them.

“Sarsons behaviour fell well below the level expected of a serving officer and he grossly undermined the privileged position that his role as a member of Cheshire Constabulary demands and expects.

“I hope that the outcome of the hearing reassures the public that we take all reports regarding the behaviour of officers and staff extremely seriously.”

Anyone who wishes to make a complaint, or a compliment, about the service that they have received from Cheshire Constabulary can contact the Professional Standards Department by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]