Dance Anthems DJ star makes triumphant return to Nantwich

Legendary radio and club DJ Dave Pearce made a triumphant return to The Studio Nightclub in Nantwich with his ‘Dance Anthems’ gig, writes Jonathan White.

Dave is an international DJ & producer who is respected throughout the industry.

He has sold more than one million mix compilation albums in the UK with multiple top 5 UK Chart positions.

He is also the creator and original presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems, who has been a driving force in the UK Dance Scene for many years.

He’s held residencies in Ibiza, Ministry of Sound in London and BCM in Mallorca.

He’s played at all the major dance festivals including Creamfields and has been featured three times in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs chart.

Dave’s set was packed full of the dance anthems including tracks such as Lange with ‘Drifting Away’, Filo & Peri ‘Anthem’, Matt Darey ‘Beautiful’, Energy 52 ‘Café del Mar’, and Ian Van Dahl’s ‘Castles in the Sky’.

Local DJs Alan Woodhouse (90s Trance Classics) and Angela Curzon (90s House) warmed up the crowd with floor-filling tracks prior to Dave Pearce’s set.

Dave’s free weekly one hour podcast ‘Delirium’, featuring the hottest Trance & Progressive, is available to download and stream here http://www.davepearce.co.uk/podcast/

Nigel Woodhouse, director of operations at The Studio Nightclub, said: “After doing numerous events in nightclubs over my thirty-year career I have to say this is one to remember!

“Dave Pearce is a fantastic Dance DJ that truly encapsulates the feelings of the 90s.

“I was lucky enough to spend a few years as a customer at the beginning of the decade of dance and his DJ set really did take us back to the great days of Dance music.

“Without the fantastic club scene in the UK at that time, we wouldn’t have had so many great tunes that are still played today.

“It’s very exciting putting these events together.”

The Studio and The Bank Stage are two major venues hosting performances throughout this weekend’s Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music Festival.