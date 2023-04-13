Nantwich beauty therapist Julie Barton is celebrating her 10th year this month as a finalist in The British Hair & Beauty Awards – Home Salon of the year 2023.

Julie started her business a decade ago as a mobile beauty therapist covering Nantwich, Crewe and Winsford.

She provides clients with beauty therapy treatments in their own homes.

Following the pandemic, she decided to grow the business by converting her own garage in Nantwich into a garden treatment room which opened in June 2022.

Feedback from client was so positive she entered the British Hair & Beauty industry awards for the first time.

And Julie Barton Beauty gained a place in the final for Home Salon of the Year 2023, from the vast number of five star client reviews alone.

She said: “This is such an amazing way to start celebrating 10 years in business!

“I’d love to bring home the Gold award for the salon and for all my clients – without them I wouldn’t have a business.

“The very first four clients I started my business with all those years ago are still with me now!

“Their support and the many clients I’ve welcomed along the way support has been amazing.”

The British Hair & Beauty Award winners will be announced in June 2023.

(Pics by Tim Jervis Photography, Nantwich)