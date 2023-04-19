Everybody launches “This Girl Can” classes in South Cheshire

Everybody Health and Leisure has launched “This Girl Can” classes in Cheshire East.

The organisation has partnered with EMD UK, the national governing body for group exercise, to run the sessions.

The aim is to provide a safe and sensitive space for those who want to restart their fitness journey or join a new, friendly and accessible community regardless of age or ability.

Classes aim to create a fun, welcoming, non-competitive environment which provides reassurance and support when welcoming participants, at any fitness level.

The experience aims to give participants the confidence to try new moves, understand different fitness class options, and make new friends.

Shelly Meyern, Head of Operations and Projects at EMD UK, said: “EMD UK are delighted to be working with Everybody Health and Leisure on the launch of This Girl Can classes in Cheshire.

“We created these classes with This Girl Can to bring the joy of exercise to women who previously might have felt that fitness and sport was something they had to do, or who have been too intimidated or worried about their fitness to get involved in the past.

“We like to tell women at This Girl Can Classes that ‘getting it wrong is totally alright.’

“Local partners, like Everybody are so important to This Girl Can Classes as they can reach their local communities and help women up and down the country be more active.”

Victoria Barker, Fitness Manager at Everybody Health & Leisure, added: “Delivering the This Girl Can training with EMD UK and Active UK is an important milestone for Everybody Health and Leisure in our continued effort to provide our invaluable health and fitness services to those who need it most but are confronted by barriers to access.

“We have now got a full team of trained instructors who look forward to increasing the reach of our services alongside our partners.

“As an organisation we are acutely aware of the numerous issues confronting Cheshire East residents and this launch will further enable us to support those struggling to become active, further eliminating barriers to fearless movement.”

To find out more and book the This Girl Can classes, visit Everybody Health and Leisure’s webpage here.