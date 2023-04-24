90% of exhibitors re-book for Nantwich Food Festival 2023

Nantwich Food Festival is such a hit with exhibitors more than 90% have already re-booked for the 2023 event, organisers said.

The festival attracts well over 200 exhibitors across the three-day festival, said event director John Coulter.

And the 2023 event in early September looks set to be one of the biggest yet, continuing the festival’s growth over the past 10 years.

Mr Coulter, speaking at the the Nantwich Town Council annual meeting, said the 2022 event was the biggest one so far.

“We had more people visiting than ever before, and all the exhibitors are saying it was their best ever,” he told councillors.

“90% have already re-booked and the number of then who said to me that this is their favourite festival of the year is really something.

“They say from the time they arrive they see a friendly volunteer straight away, they just don’t get at other festivals.

“Our volunteers make everyone welcome. It is a community event and we want to continue in that way.

“We do not make fantastic profits and what we make is enough to ensure the festival can be held the following year.”

Mr Coulter paid tribute to the town council and other sponsors who provide grants to allow the festival to run.

Critics of the festival say it takes profits away from the permanent local independent traders.

But Mr Coulter said: “I there are some traders who think it takes away from them, but people are coming back and exhibitors are also spending their money in our shops.

“This year planning is going well. With all the exhibitors, entertainment and chefs, I think it’s a great reflection on the town.”

This year’s event is on Friday (11am-8pm), Saturday (9am-7pm) and Sunday (10am-5pm) on September 1-3.

It remains one of the largest free to enter food festivals in the UK.