A prolific shoplifter who has targeted stores in Nantwich and Crewe has been banned from entering convenience stores across the area as part of efforts to tackle his offending.

Ian McIntyre, 45, was handed the two-year order at Chester Magistrates’ Court following multiple incidents of shoplifting across Crewe, Nantwich and surrounding areas.

McIntyre, of no fixed address but of Crewe, has been banned B&M bargains on Beam Heath Way, Nantwich, and Sainsbury’s store on Middlewich Road, Nantwich.

He is also banned from the Cooperative store, on Beechwood Close, Stapeley, and Euro Garages on Jack Mills Way, Shavington.

The ban also extends to entering the Grand Junction Retail Park area of Crewe and the area of Crewe town centre, as well as the following stores:

Bradfield Road service station, Crewe

B&Q store on Weston Road, Crewe

Cooperative store on Parkers Road, Crewe

Cooperative store on Readesdale Avenue, Crewe

Cooperative store on Remer Street, Crewe

McColl’s on Badger Avenue, Crewe

The Post Office, on West Street, Crewe

Queens Park service station on Victoria Avenue, Crewe

Cooperative on Crewe Road, Haslington

West Heath Shopping Centre on Holmes Chapel Road, Congleton

As part of order, he has also been banned from having open vessels of alcohol in a public place.

If he fails to comply with the CBO, McIntyre will be committing a criminal offence which may result in a recall to prison or fine.

Police Constable, Justin Taylor, of Crewe Local Policing Unit, said: “Ian McIntyre has been a persistent problem for local businesses across Crewe, so I am very thankful that the courts have recognised the hard work of our Beat Team, leading to him being issued with this Criminal Behaviour Order.

“I hope the granting of this CBO can provide some reassurance to local retailers and residents that we are doing all we can to deter anti-social behaviour and criminality like this from occurring in our town.

“McIntyre is under the order until 2 May 2026 and if he fails to comply, he could face imprisonment.”

If anyone does encounter McIntyre breaching the restrictions of his orders, then please contact Cheshire Police via cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or call 101, to report it.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.