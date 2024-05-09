Dan Price has today taken office and started his four-year term as Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Mr Price won a three-horse race to be elected as the new PCC last week, bagging an annual salary of around £78,000.

He is meeting with the Chief Constable, various Constabulary teams, including the Serious Organised Crime Unit and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), and holding his first Management Board meeting with the Constabulary’s Senior Leadership Team.

Mr Price says he has set out clear objectives for his term of office.

He says the focus is on ensuring “residents of Cheshire have an effective and efficient police service”.

These include more police, faster response, prevention and early intervention services in schools and youth organisations.

He also trumpets community-led policing and learning from victims through a Cheshire victims’ board.

Mr Price said: “It’s an honour to be taking office as Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, and I want to thank those who took the time to vote during the elections.

“I am looking forward to putting my manifesto commitments into action and delivering on my promises to the people of Cheshire.

“I have had a great first day in the office, meeting with the Chief Constable and understanding the workings of some of the teams that are at the forefront, of making Cheshire a hostile environment for criminals.”

Chief Constable, Mark Roberts said: “I look forward to discussing his proposals for his Police and Crime Plan and remain committed to ensuring Cheshire continues to be an even safer place for the general public, but a hostile destination for criminals.”