Thieves swipe chandelier from Nantwich charity shop

Thieves have swiped a large crystal chandelier from a charity shop in Nantwich.

The incident happened at the Age UK shop on Swine Market yesterday afternoon (April 27).

Shop staff say two people – a man and woman – picked up the large chandelier similar to the one pictured and ran off with it!

“We have at least one witness but would like more,” said the store manager.

“If you see this item for sale can you let us know.

“We have an identical one in the shop which wasn’t on display.

“The police have been contacted and we will pursue the matter, but need your help.

“We were selling it for £100, so you can imagine the impact this theft can have on our charity.”

If anyone can help recover the stolen item, contact the shop on 01270 623394 or Cheshire Police on 101.