1 hour ago
Nantwich law student nominated for national honour
2 hours ago
Thieves swipe chandelier from Nantwich charity shop
7 hours ago
CCTV appeal by police over Nantwich attack
2 days ago
Nantwich Town Ladies FC progress praised by club chairman
2 days ago
Volunteer is driving force for RSPCA in Nantwich for Big Help Out
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Thieves swipe chandelier from Nantwich charity shop

in Charity news / Crime / Incident / News April 28, 2023
age uk shop on swine market in nantwich

Thieves have swiped a large crystal chandelier from a charity shop in Nantwich.

The incident happened at the Age UK shop on Swine Market yesterday afternoon (April 27).

Shop staff say two people – a man and woman – picked up the large chandelier similar to the one pictured and ran off with it!

“We have at least one witness but would like more,” said the store manager.

“If you see this item for sale can you let us know.

“We have an identical one in the shop which wasn’t on display.

“The police have been contacted and we will pursue the matter, but need your help.

“We were selling it for £100, so you can imagine the impact this theft can have on our charity.”

If anyone can help recover the stolen item, contact the shop on 01270 623394 or Cheshire Police on 101.

chandelier like this one stolen from Age UK in Nantwich

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.