No date for funeral of “Flash” Meakin due to hospital delays

Funeral directors said “significant delays” at hospital and the coroner’s office in Cheshire mean they have been unable to set a funeral date for Michael “Flash” Meakin.

Recycling legend “Flash” died nearly two weeks, sparking thousands of tributes for a man well known over the past 50 years for collecting cans and metal in his handcart.

Gavin Palin Funeral Services are arranging the service which is expected to attract many hundreds of well wishers wanting to pay tribute.

In an update online, Nantwich-based Gavin Palin Funeral Services said: “There are significant delays currently with the hospital/coroner’s office, which is also having an effect on many other families too.

“This is therefore restricting us booking a date and time for Flash’s service at this moment.

“We appreciate the number of friends and members of the community who have been in touch.

“Please be assured we will update everyone as soon as we are able to.”

The service is likely to take place at St Anne’s Church on Wellington Road.

Plans are also being discussed for a more permanent memorial to Flash in the town centre. Small tributes such as the one pictured from Nantwich Market have been left in the town already.

The 80-year-old passed away at home on Gerard Drive on April 18.