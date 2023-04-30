Dozens of firefighters battle house blaze in Shavington

Dozens of firefighters battled a serious house blaze in Shavington last night and in the early hours of today (April 30).

The fire broke out in a house on Crewe Road at around 7pm last night.

Five fire engines from Nantwich, Crewe, Audlem and Lymm, and the aerial ladder platform from Chester were called out.

The fire started in the roof space of a house. Everyone inside were able to escape the building and were accounted for, say Cheshire Fire Service.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were deployed into the property to tackle the blaze.

Police had to close the road and manage traffic.

Fire crews worked through the night and it was reduced to one appliance at around 7.30am today.

“Firefighters have been using a thermal imaging camera and hose reel jet throughout the night to tackle hot spots,” said Cheshire Fire spokesperson.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

(Pics courtesy of Cheshire Police)