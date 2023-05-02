CHESHIRE EAST ELECTIONS: Labour Party

Labour has put up 60 candidates for the 82 seats up for election on Cheshire East Council.
The party has run the council jointly with the Independent Group for the past four years, after the Conservatives lost overall control in the 2019 local elections.
Here group leader Cllr Sam Corcoran explains why he believes you should vote for Labour in Cheshire East.
The Labour Party offers a message of hope; that residents should be proud to live in Cheshire East and staff should be proud to work for their council.
Since the Conservatives lost control in 2019 the Labour-led administration has:
Achieved action on climate change, with a detailed Carbon Action Plan setting out how the council will be carbon neutral by 2025, one of the most ambitious targets in the country – and we are on track to meet that target!
Transformed the culture at the council. The bullying culture that existed under the Conservatives is in the past.
Improved help for households on low incomes, building on the highly successful People Helping People scheme to address social isolation.
Been one of the top 10 per cent of English councils in getting out Covid grants to local businesses.
Improved planning policies to end speculative housing applications on greenfield sites and instigated regulation of Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs).
Achieved a fully-balanced four-year budget (with none of the financial black holes and unachievable budget savings that occurred under the Conservatives).
A Labour Cheshire East Council will:
Continue to take action on climate change to make the borough as a whole, carbon neutral by 2045.
Continue tree and shrub planting including in urban areas to support wildlife and improve air quality.
Address physical and mental health inequalities along with improved housing, healthy lifestyles and access to green spaces. There is a variance of over 10 years in life expectancy between different areas of the borough.
Continue to work on town centre renewal, seeking government funding, improving the public realm and supporting new and independent traders and town centre living.
Positively encourage active travel and the implementation of 20mph areas where appropriate and supported by local residents.
Under Labour leadership Cheshire East Council has been on an improvement journey as confirmed by the Local Government Association and our external auditors. We will build on the achievements of the last four years to deliver benefits for all residents.
Residents voting at polling stations must take photo ID.
For a full list of all candidates in all CEC wards, visit our earlier story here
Recent Comments