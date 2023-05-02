Nantwich Roots Festival to feature Ukraine Women’s Choir

Nantwich Roots Festival – which runs from May 15 to 21 inclusive – is to stage a one-off event in aid of Ukraine featuring a Ukrainian choir!

Festival organisers were keen to dedicate one night of this year’s festival to a fundraiser, with all profits going to the Disasters Emergency Committee for the ongoing Humanitarian work in Ukraine.

The event will take place at Nantwich Methodist Church on Hospital Street, on Thursday May 18 with doors opening at 7pm and music beginning at 7.30pm.

To celebrate the Ukrainian spirit through music, Czervoni Maky Ukrainian Women’s choir (pictured) based near Manchester, will be performing songs both in English and Ukrainian, and also Ukrainian poems.

To complement this, Nantwich Voices, the town’s own popular and well established vocal group, will be performing along with other locally based singers and musicians.

The evening will be the town’s own twinning of UK and Ukrainian music and a statement of friendship and solidarity with the Ukrainian people at this unprecedented point in history.

The show will also include a guest appearance by Megan Lee, the Nantwich jazz singer who has been featured on BBC Radio 2 and who recently recorded a fund raising track with Czervoni Maky Choir.

Nantwich based musician and festival director Nigel Stonier said: “Much as we love promoting shows and bringing famous names to Nantwich, this is a chance for us to do something else.

“These are turbulent times and music is a unifying force.

“We hope the concert will raise both funds and awareness, and notwithstanding the distressing circumstances behind its origins, it will also be a wonderful, joyful night.”

Tickets are on sale now from Nantwich Civic Hall, and from the Methodist Church itself.

For further information contact 07837 626436 or visit wordsandmusicfestival.com