LETTER: Is your voice being heard by local Government?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion May 3, 2023
Houses of Parliament - by Paul Gillett creative commons

Dear Editor,
Do you feel your voice isn’t being heard by local government?

Do you find it too complicated and unclear how to get things done or changed?

Do you think central government provides too little money, especially to poorer areas, and interferes too much in local matters?

If so, you are not alone. A House of Commons committee (on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs) agrees with you – in a report it published in October 2022.

By convention, the government should respond to such a report within two months.

Six months on, it still hasn’t.

The government has a poor record on this: for instance, it has yet to respond to the Transport Committee’s report on road pricing, published in February 2022.

Starting to fix local governance in England is too important to be allowed to drift past another general election.

It is why I have created a petition to Parliament asking it to accept the committee’s main recommendation, to set up a cross-party commission to draw up proposals for reform.

I’m asking you to sign the petition and make your voice heard.

We need at least 10,000 signatures, ideally 100,000, to get the government to act.

So, please also tell other people about it.

bit.ly/england-gov

 

Yours,

Edward Leigh
Cambridge

