Residents rally round Nantwich Museum after cash theft

Nantwich Museum bosses say they have been “overwhelmed” by support after a thief stole all the money from a vital fundraiser event.

Cash collected at a Friday coffee morning at the Pillory Street venue was stolen on March 31.

Museum staff posted a CCTV image of the thief but both he and the missing cash have not been traced.

But the museum say they have been “overwhelmed and heartened” by the support received from our community, who have raised more funds to replace the missing money.

Many people shared the CCTV post of the thief on social media, with others offering support and donations.

Big-hearted Sue Everett, a stallholder at Nantwich Indoor Market, organised a raffle to provide funds for the museum.

Kate Dobson, Museum Manager, said: “We really would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the support that we have received from the community.

“There really are some lovely people in Nantwich and beyond.”

The Museum has a busy schedule of events and exhibitions.

This includes the highly anticipated ‘Summer of Science’ festival which starts on July 20.

For further information contact [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.