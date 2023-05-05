Labour gain three of four Nantwich seats in Cheshire East elections

Labour proved the big winner in Nantwich as the town turned Red in the Cheshire East Council local elections.

Both Nantwich South & Stapeley seats were lost by the Conservatives to Labour in one of the most tightly contested seats in the borough.

Geoff Smith (1,483) and John Priest (1,478) took the two seats from long-standing Conservatives Andrew Martin (1,395) and Peter Groves (1,316).

Meanwhile, in Nantwich North and West, long-standing Independent Arthur Moran retained his seat (768 votes).

But the Independents lost the other seat to Labour, with Anna Burton registering the most votes at 1,109.

Elsewhere, Conservatives group leader Cllr Janet Clowes held on to her Wybunbury seat comfortably, and Allen Gage held Willaston and Rope, also for Conservatives.

And Conservatives gained Bunbury from Independents, with Rebecca Posnett winning with 912 votes compared to Independent Jonathan Bill (846).

At 5.30pm, almost half the 82 Cheshire East seats had been declared, with Labour seemingly heading for outright control of the authority, winning 21 of 39 seats.

Many of the candidates for Cheshire East seats also seeking election in the Nantwich Town Council elections, with results due to be declared on town and parish councils over the weekend.