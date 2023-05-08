Labour win more seats on Nantwich Town Council

Labour have made significant gains on Nantwich Town Council after the local election counts were completed for town and parish councils over the weekend.

With Nantwich now being expanded from two to three wards, there will be five councillors representing each ward.

And Labour candidates have secured almost half of those with seven seats in total of the 15.

In Nantwich North, Anna Burton and Adrian Heald won for Labour, with Independents Stuart Bostock and Mary Slinn also winning.

Conservative candidate Daniel Bull secured the fifth seat.

It was bad result for current Cheshire East Mayor David Marren. He lost his seat on Nantwich Town Council after also losing his Shavington seat in the borough elections.

Turn out in Nantwich North ward was 36%.

In Nantwich South, four of the five seats went to Labour.

Conservative Peter Groves retained his seat, but Andrew Martin and David Greaves both lost theirs.

The winning Labour candidates were Willian Graham, Kim Jamson, Geoff Smith and John Priest. They all polled more votes than the Conservative candidates.

Turn out in the Nantwich South ward was 41%.

The Conservatives also lost out on Nantwich West. John Statham lost his seat and three other Tory candidates missed out.

The Independents secured four of the five seats, including long-serving councillor Arthur Moran who retained his seat.

The other winning Independent candidates were Pam Kirkham, Steph Wedgwood and Caroline Kirkham.

Labour secured the fifth seat through Loic Charbonneau.

Turn out in Nantwich West was just below 31%.

(pic by Jonathan White)