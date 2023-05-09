Bob Hope Table Tennis Academy officially opens in Nantwich

The Bob Hope Table Tennis Academy based in Nantwich has officially opened, writes Jonathan White.

The opening was part of an all day table tennis festival held at the club’s purpose built facility on London Road at the Elim Church site.

The morning was devoted to a “come and try table tennis“ event where around a 100 people of all ages had a go at the sport for the first time with the club’s coaches on hand with advice if needed.

Crewe & Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan officially opened the venue before there were exhibition matches between members of the British Para Table Tennis squad and junior members of the club.

Andrew Rushton, who is head coach to the Para Squad, coaches at the club every week.

The Para Squad members were Joe Crouse, Theo Bishop, Grace Williams and Fliss Pickard.

Grace and Fliss are the current world champions in the women’s class 14’s doubles, Fliss is ranked number 3 in the world in her class.

The club junior players were Niamh Scarborough, Alex Rees, Dominic James and Christian Hine.

The Academy, named after Bob Hope a late member who was inspirational in the completion of the project, is a 320 square metre facility dedicated to table tennis in the community and was funded with donations from Cheshire East, Table Tennis England, The National Lottery and intensive fundraising.

Jan Johns, the main driving force behind the initiative, recently won The Table Tennis England Pride of Table Tennis National Contribution Award for her work in the establishment of the Academy.

The club also won the Cheshire East Everybody Health and Leisure Award.

The club is open to everyone in the community, young and old, people with physical or mental disabilities and players of all abilities.

Club teams play in local leagues in Crewe and Stoke and coaching is available if wanted.

Plus special ladies only sessions.

If you are interested in playing or fancy a coffee please join the club’s Facebook page for further information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/crewecentraltabletennismembers/