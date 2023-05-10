FEATURE: Different types of event venues

A lot goes into planning an event but the venue is by far the most important part.

Sure, there are certain factors that come into play otherwise, but without the venue nothing else can come together.

Finding an events venue in London is a bit tougher than it seems, however.

For starters, there are different venue types that require its own space to make things flow effectively.

What you may not have realized is just how many different venue types there are.

Sports clubs

Finding the proper event venue comes down to what kind of niche event you would like to have. Maybe you plan on hosting some kind of golf event.

In this instance, private clubs can be the best way to go. A private club can provide both exclusivity and a white-glove service that take the event over the top.

If you plan on hosting a sports event, a dedicated sports club offers things that other events just don’t.

Facilities can be booked out to anyone but working with a planning team can help create the perfect environment and ensure that any necessary amenities have been provided along the way.

Conference centers

Conference centers are one of the most common event types you will find. Conference centers can host just about any type of event under the sun.

For the latter, you need to have enough space to hold everyone while also having a list of amenities to make everyone comfortable from start to finish.

While some hotels can suit the needs of a conference, a dedicated conference center is the best option.

These centers not only accommodate anything necessary to pull off a conference but are also generally located close to hotels to provide overnight accommodations.

The best part of a conference center is that you can find one in just about any size. Some hold a few hundred while the bigger conference centers can hold a few thousand.

Restaurants

A key component to many conferences is providing food for guests. That’s why restaurants make a lot of sense when you need to host.

It is a great place to throw a private party or a mid-size gathering of any type.

Food is available through catering and the ambiance is perfect for hosting. The key is to find a place that has a menu that will best fit the guest list.

Some venues are a little more flexible in the menu than others, so plan ahead and know your guest list before proceeding with any bookings.

Hotels

Though a hotel might seem obvious, it is the kind of event venue that makes sense for a lot of reasons. When you think about it, hotels offer just about anything that an event could hope for.

Hotels have a ton of space, on-site catering, and guests can rent out rooms that don’t even require travel.

A hotel is the perfect option for just about any event you can think of.

Conferences, weddings, conventions, parties, and corporate events can all work within the space and benefit from the litany of accommodations.

Barns

Those who need an open space and enjoy the rustic aesthetic would benefit from booking a barn.

Just because the setting is a barn does not mean that you need to go without modern amenities, either.

The open space itself is versatile, providing ample space for both formal ceremonies and informal parties.

Rustic weddings, in particular, could benefit from booking a barn for the next big event.

There is a lot of flexibility and convenience to be had from booking a barn venue.

(Image by Pixabay, licence free)