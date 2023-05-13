A Nantwich woman has completed the legendary Marathon Des Sables – seen by many as the the toughest footrace on earth.

Andrea Millar, 44, (pictured) completed the gruelling six-day “Ultra-Marathon” or “Ultra” run over 150 to 156 miles.

She ran through some of the toughest terrain on the planet across the baking Sahara Desert in North Africa.

Runners have to carry their own back-packs, food and everything needed for the six days.

We revealed last year how Andrea wanted to raise money for Scope as her god-daughter Zoe, who has Cerebral Palsy, learning difficulties and is deaf.

Zoe defied the medics to survive when born weighing just 1lb 8oz.

Andrea,who works in the travel industry, told Nantwich News: “I still have no words to describe my emotions, or feelings right now.

“It pushed me to my absolute limits & it very nearly broke me at times!

“I survived sandstorms, 50 degree heat, severe blisters, rationed water and learnt some real survival skills!

“The heat was so fierce and intense, the days were long, I had some highs but some extreme lows. The race really was brutal on so many levels!

“But I crossed the finish line in complete bits but gained my finished medal!”

“Zoe was my true inspiration,” added Andrea.

“And I am VERY proud to have been able to raise this money in her name.”

This year’s race had such intense heat that resulted in heat stroke, exhaustion and the second highest dropout rate in the 37-year history of the race – 30%.

In total, 1,085 people started the race on stage 1 and after the completion of the charity stage, 764 were confirmed finishers.

People can still donate towards Andrea’s cause by visiting her Justgiving Page here