Nantwich hairdresser gets a warm welcome from Woore WI

A women’s group welcomed Nantwich hairdresser Steven Burgin to a fundraising evening where members were shown how to turn back the clock with stylish looks.

Steve, based on Hospital Street, staged a demonstration for Woore WI where the chosen charity this year is Sam’s Gift supporting teenage cancer sufferers.

He brought along 14 clients who were styled beforehand to act as models on the evening which drew a full house of 30 including members and visitors from Nantwich and Audlem.

Steve, a hairdresser for 40 years, said: “A good cut that is easy to style and care for at home can defy age and be a great confidence booster.

“We love to work with clients to find what suits their lifestyle, face shape and bone structure.

“Nowadays that can be a style of any length and colour. Actress Helen Mirren was in the news just recently flying the flag for mature ladies with long hair.

“Equally an symmetric cut or disconnected multi-layered bob looks good on any age. Today there are no rules. We love that.”

Woore WI, founded more than 100 years ago, meets at the village’s Victory Hall where members enjoy activities such as a walking netball group and gardening club.

Spokeswoman Michele (correct) Ibbs said: “It was lovely to welcome Steve and his team and to see their hairdressing skills in action.

“Proceeds from the evening will be split between Sam’s Gift and WI funds.”

The group which includes members from Nantwich and Audlem meets every second Thursday of the month.

Steven Burgin Hairdressing has clients aged 15 to 90 on its books and has notched up many accolades over the years, including best national salon in the recent Joico American hair brand awards scheme.