Nantwich runners take Mow Cop Killer Mile in their stride

Nantwich runners took part in the popular annual “Mow Cop Killer Mile” road race, writes Jonathan White.

The event challenges runners to scale one of the steepest hills in the county.

Several hundred people started at Drumber Lane and hauled themselves uphill via Station Road and Top Station Road to the finish at High Street near Mow Cop Castle folly.

The Killer Mile course includes 550 feet of climbing with a 25% gradient in places.

The event, organised by Mow Cop Runners, had Nantwich Running Club and South Cheshire Harriers members taking part.

Mike Stevens, founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “We had a small team of competitive runners take on the daunting challenge of the Mow Cop Mile. We’ll definitely be back in force next year.”

The event consisted of four races: Under 12s Fun Run on a shortened 0.75 mile long course, followed by the full mile for two Fun Runs and the Club Run.

Hundreds of spectators lined the route to give encouragement to the participants.

The Mow Cop Killer Mile 2023 results are available via https://www.avtiming.com/killermile

Post-race presentations took place in the Mow Cop Community Church Hall with trophies and sponsor prizes presented to the top three finishers in each race category.

Official race photos are available from Bryan Dale’s website http://www.racephotos.org.uk/