For an online casino to be successful, one of the most important things it should have is an impressive gaming catalogue.

In other words, it should have a huge and varied selection of traditional table and card games, hundreds of online slot machines, live dealer games, video poker games, and instant win and lottery-style games, such as keno, bingo, and online scratchcards.

Additionally, it’s important that these games are supplied to the casinos by multi-award-winning online casino game development studios and software providers.

On this page, you can learn more about why having a strong gaming catalogue is essential for today’s best UK casino sites to be successful.

You can also find out the top operators based on reviews for UK casinos at wageringadvisors.co.uk

Why is it important for online casinos to have a good selection of games?

It’s important for online casinos today to have a comprehensive selection of games for players to choose from and to continue regularly adding new games; otherwise, players would quickly get bored and soon find somewhere else to play. Having an extensive gaming catalogue can also help attract new players.

At most online casinos today, especially at UK online casinos that are licensed by the Gambling Commission, you can often find anywhere from 1,000 to 4,000 games.

If an online casino had just two or three hundred games and didn’t regularly add new titles, it wouldn’t be too long before a player has tried out all their games and would want to try somewhere else.

Having a vast selection of games from multiple providers prevents players from having to go to another online casino.

It’s also important that the games they offer work equally well across all devices (smartphones, laptops, tablets, and desktop computers).

What are the most popular games to play at online casinos?

Online slot machines have always been extremely popular at online casinos.

There are literally thousands to choose from, and there’s always something new to look forward to.

When it comes to slots, there is no limit to what can be made regarding the themes and the bonus features they can have.

However, it’s completely different when it comes to traditional favourites, such as blackjack, baccarat, craps, and poker.

There are only so many varieties you can have before they all start looking the same and having the same gameplay.

Apart from online slot machines, which are usually the most popular games you can play at licensed casino sites, in more recent years, cutting-edge live dealer casino games have become even more popular.

Although there are over 30 different companies that develop live dealer games and supply them to online casinos, today’s best live dealer casino games are brought to you by Evolution Gaming, Playtech, and Pragmatic Play.

Some of the most famous titles to keep an eye out for are the following great games:

● Pragmatic Play’s Live Sweet Bonanza Candyland

● Evolution Gaming’s Live XXXtreme Lightning Roulette

● Playtech’s Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live

● Pragmatic Play’s Live PowerUp Roulette

● Evolution Gaming’s Live Infinite Blackjack

● Playtech’s Live Buffalo Blitz online slot

● Evolution Gaming’s Live Crazy Coin Flip online slot

● Evolution Gaming’s Live Crazy Time

● Evolution Gaming’s Live Deal or No Deal

● Evolution Gaming’s Live Casino Hold ’em

● Evolution Gaming’s MONOPOLY Live

If an online casino had rubbish live dealer games or live dealer games from a company that nobody had ever heard of, there’s a good chance that not many people would sign up to that casino.

If they signed up, they might not return to that casino. The same can be said of any other online casino games.

The casino wouldn’t be very successful if the site had a rubbish gaming catalogue.

Which online casino software providers have made the best games?

Apart from Playtech, Evolution Gaming, and Pragmatic Play, over a hundred other fully licensed software companies specialise in creating online casino games.

Today’s best online casino software providers/game development studios are NetEnt, Blueprint Gaming, Red Tiger Gaming, IGT, and Games Global (this company acquired Microgaming in May 2022).

Also, look out for online casinos with games from iSoftBet, Yggdrasil Gaming, Thunderkick, Playson, Novomatic/Greentube, ELK Studios, Push Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Scientific Games, and Relax Gaming.

Some of the smaller, independent studios whose games are supplied to casinos by some of these leading providers are Just for the Win Studios, Triple Edge Studios, Fortune Factory Studios, Gameburger Studios, Alchemy Gaming, Switch Studios, Foxium, All41 Studios, and Slingshot Studios.

Others include Gold Coin Studios, Spin Play Games, Live 5, High 5 Games, Hacksaw Gaming, Rarestone Gaming, Quickspin, Eyecon, Ash Gaming, Origins, and Vikings.

Yggdrasil Gaming, for example, has developed the YGS Master Program, which means they also now supply games to casinos from companies like AvatarUX, TrueLab, Reel Play, Jade Rabbit, Peter & Sons, Dreamtech, Bang Bang Games, Hot Rise Games, and several others.

Final note

Having such a diverse range of games from so many different companies keeps things varied for players.

It means that online casinos have games for all types of players. Therefore, they can keep more players happy.

Those happy players are likely to return to play at the casino more often, which leads to the casino being more successful.

It might not be too long before we see online casinos with 10,000+ games from 100+ providers.

If you head over to the official Wagering Advisors website, you can find the latest reviews for several trusted online casinos that have games from many of the companies mentioned above.

(pic licence free by pixabay)