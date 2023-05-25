Cheshire East Council has announced the chairs and vice-chairs of its service committees following the May 4 elections.

Elected councillors will hold the following positions:

● Adults and health committee – chair Cllr Jill Rhodes, vice-chair Cllr Arthur Moran

● Children and families committee – chair Cllr Carol Bulman, vice-chair Cllr Lata Anderson

● Corporate policy committee – chair Cllr Sam Corcoran, vice-chair Cllr Craig Browne

● Economy and growth committee – chair Cllr Mark Goldsmith, vice-chair Nick Mannion

● Environment and communities committee – chair Cllr Mick Warren, vice-chair Cllr Judy Snowball

● Finance sub-committee – chair Cllr Nick Mannion, vice-chair Cllr Michael Gorman

● Highways and transport committee – chair Cllr Craig Browne, vice-chair Cllr Laura Crane

Under the committee system, introduced in May 2021, decisions are made by committees, which are responsible for a different area of the authority’s services.

Each service committee has 13 members. These members collectively make decisions.

The political make up of each committee reflects the political make-up of the council.

Members debate and vote on decisions, so decisions are made collectively by the cross-party membership.

The system was implemented following a legally binding decision in November 2020 and cannot be changed for five years.

A calendar of committee meetings and their respective agendas can be found on the council website.