2 hours ago
Cheshire East Council appoints new committee chairs and vice-chairs
5 hours ago
Nantwich Town FC 3G fundraiser reaches £400,000 in just 10 days
20 hours ago
County line drug dealers jailed for supplying drugs in Crewe
22 hours ago
Schools across Cheshire East to receive Govt repairs funding
23 hours ago
Thieves try to steal artificial pitch from Shavington soccer centre
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Cheshire East Council appoints new committee chairs and vice-chairs

in News / Politics May 25, 2023
committee chairs - Council Tax hike - chief executive appointed

Cheshire East Council has announced the chairs and vice-chairs of its service committees following the May 4 elections.

Elected councillors will hold the following positions:

● Adults and health committee – chair Cllr Jill Rhodes, vice-chair Cllr Arthur Moran
● Children and families committee – chair Cllr Carol Bulman, vice-chair Cllr Lata Anderson
● Corporate policy committee – chair Cllr Sam Corcoran, vice-chair Cllr Craig Browne
● Economy and growth committee – chair Cllr Mark Goldsmith, vice-chair Nick Mannion
● Environment and communities committee – chair Cllr Mick Warren, vice-chair Cllr Judy Snowball
● Finance sub-committee – chair Cllr Nick Mannion, vice-chair Cllr Michael Gorman
● Highways and transport committee – chair Cllr Craig Browne, vice-chair Cllr Laura Crane

Under the committee system, introduced in May 2021, decisions are made by committees, which are responsible for a different area of the authority’s services.

Each service committee has 13 members. These members collectively make decisions.

The political make up of each committee reflects the political make-up of the council.

Members debate and vote on decisions, so decisions are made collectively by the cross-party membership.

The system was implemented following a legally binding decision in November 2020 and cannot be changed for five years.

A calendar of committee meetings and their respective agendas can be found on the council website.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.