Nantwich Running Club supports local Parkruns

Members of Nantwich Running Club are supporting local Parkruns by attending one each month, writes Jonathan White.

A parkrun is a free, weekly, timed 5km run that takes place in parks and open spaces around the world.

The parkruns give participants the opportunity to meet new people and being part of a supportive community, as well as getting healthy exercise.

The club are going to parkruns within a 20-mile radius of Nantwich.

More than 40 members recently took part in the Trentham Park parkrun.

Other parkruns targeted for participation in the coming months include The Wammy – Newcastle Under Lyme; Alderford Lake – Whitchurch; Alderley Park – Alderley Edge; Congleton.

Mike Stevens, founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “Members of the club regularly support Crewe parkrun most weeks.

“We’ve now decided to add more variety to our Saturday morning runs by visiting and supporting other local events.

“It’s a great way for our members to run socially in new locations.”

Nantwich Running Club meets at Malbank High School and members run in groups of up to 10 people for around 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are chatty pace groups to suit all abilities, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk