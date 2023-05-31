Walk the Wingate helps raise thousands for charity

Wrenbury charity The Wingate Centre hosted another successful “Walk the Wingate 3.5km” at Cholmondeley Castle Gardens, raising more than £3,000.

More than 140 took part the event, including 18 from sponsors Swansway Motor Group.

The event celebrated the charity’s work as part of the centre’s 35-year anniversary and Wingate35 campaign.

Participants enjoyed walking the 3.5km around the beautiful gardens in the sunshine, and enjoying refreshments and games at the end of the event.

Jenny Monro, fundraiser at The Wingate Centre, said: “We were so happy to see lots of people join in on our 35th birthday

celebrations, by taking part in the Walk the Wingate 3.5km at Cholmondeley Castle Gardens.

“We cannot thank Swansway Motor Group enough for its sponsorship and support!

“All the money raised from the walk will go back into The Wingate Centre and continue the work we do in brightening the lives of children and young adults with SEND.”

Swansway Motor Group Director David Smyth added: “The Walk the Wingate 3.5km was a great success and we are pleased to

support The Wingate Centre with their Wingate35 campaign.

“It was fantastic to see the Swansway Family get involved with the event, we are always proud when our team members support local charities and causes.”

Opening its doors in 1988, the charity was established by parents of children with a range of disabilities who had learned to appreciate the benefits of gymnastics for their children.

Today, The Wingate Centre aims to enrich the lives of children and people with all levels of physical and learning

disabilities,

It offers services including hosting residential holidays for schools and groups, specialised gym and rebound therapy sessions.

As a long-standing charity partner, Swansway Motor Group, who will also be celebrating a milestone anniversary later this year, were eager to get involved with the Wingate35 campaign, as the centre needs £350,000 a year to keep its doors open.

The campaign sees the Wingate Centre ask people to raise funds through their own personal 35.

This could be baking 35 cakes and selling them, running 35 miles to raise money or in the case of Swansway Motor Group, donating £3,500 to sponsor the Walk the Wingate 3.5km.