Online slot machines often rank among the most popular games at online casinos today.

You can generally find wild west-themed slot games, leprechaun-themed slot games, Norse mythology-themed slot games, Greek mythology-themed slot games, and horror-themed slot games.

Other popular themes include fishing, diamond & gold mining, love and romance, science fiction, ancient civilisation (e.g., ancient Greece, Rome, Inca, Aztec, and Maya), and movie-themed slots, to name a few.

Revealed on this page are some of today’s most popular wild west-themed online slot machines, which can also sometimes be referred to as cowboy-themed slots, American West-themed slots, Native American-themed slots, or even gunslinger-themed slots.

Top 10 wild west-themed slots you must check out

Depending on which online casino you sign up to will determine exactly which of the following slots you will have access to.

For example, some online casinos may only have games from Games Global or Playtech, and others might have games from Games Global, Playtech, NetEnt, Blueprint Gaming, Pragmatic Play, AND several other providers.

The top most popular wild west-themed slots we can recommend checking out in 2023 are the following hit titles:

● Western Gold online slot from Just for the Win Studios and Games Global

● Western Gold 2: Double Barrel online slot from JFTW Studios and Games Global

● King of the West online slot from Blueprint Gaming

● Wild West Duels online slot from Pragmatic Play

● Wild West Gold Megaways online slot from Pragmatic Play

● Wild Wild West: The Great Train Heist online slot from NetEnt

● Last Chance Saloon online slot from Red Tiger Gaming

● Outlaw Saloon online slot from Gold Coin Studios and Games Global

● Cowboys Gold online slot from Pragmatic Play

● Cowboy Coins online slot from Pragmatic Play

Most of these games can be accessed in the real money mode AND free-play demo mode, and they are usually playable from as little as $/€/£0.10, $/€/£0.20 or $/€/£0.25 per spin.

Honourable mentions

If you enjoy playing any of these top 10 wild west-themed online slots and want more similar games, you may also like to try Wild Wild Chest from Red Tiger Gaming, Sticky Bandits I, II, and III from Quickspin, and Gun Slinger: Fully Loaded from Blueprint Gaming.

You also have games like Mega Fire Blaze Wild Pistolero from Rarestone Gaming and Playtech, Bounty Gold from Pragmatic Play, and Big Bucks Bandits Megaways from Reel Play and Yggdrasil Gaming.

Other hit titles include Diamond Mine Megaways from Blueprint Gaming, Wild Trigger from Play’n GO, and Showdown Saloon from All41 Studios and Games Global.

Can I play these wild west slots on mobile?

Yes. All of the popular wild west-themed slots mentioned above have been optimised for use on mobile modern iOS and Android smartphone and tablet devices.

How old must I be to play these games for real money?

If you live in the United Kingdom, the legal minimum age to play these games for real money is 18.

In fact, in many other countries where it’s legal to play at licensed casinos, poker, sports betting, and bingo sites, it’s usually 18.

However, in certain regions of the world, for example, in some Canadian provinces and US states, it could be 19, 20, or 21.

In other words, before attempting to sign up to an online casino to play online slots or any other games in the real money mode, always check that you are at least the legal minimum age.

Final note

When playing wild west slots for real money, be sure to always stick within your budget.

Gambling responsibly is easy when you take advantage of the safer gambling tools now available at today’s best online casinos.

You can usually set win/loss, session time, deposit, and spending limits.

(free to use image from Pixabay)