Plan to convert Wybunbury Post Office REFUSED by Cheshire East

Plans to convert Wybunbury Post Office and General Store back into two houses have been refused despite the owners arguing the business has become unsustainable, writes Belinda Ryan.

The current owners purchased the post office and general store in 2012.

Since then, following changes in policy and modernisation implemented by the Post Office, they say the business has lost significant income, including counter rental and the postmaster’s basic salary.

David Mountfield applied to Cheshire East Council at the beginning of this year for permission to convert the property at 37-39 Main Road back into two separate houses.

But that application was refused by an officer under delegated authority.

A planning document, submitted on behalf of the applicant, had stated: “The Post Office contributes nothing to the cost of running the post office.”

It said the removal of various services such as pension payments, premium bonds and other DWP payments over the counter had hit the business hard as had the fact people no longer used the postal service as much because they could now buy their postage online at a cheaper rate and could also arrange parcel collection direct from their doorstep.

“Subsequently the income from the post office has massively reduced,” stated the document.

“The general store sells a wide variety of typical ‘shop’ items to help subsidise the turnover, which has significantly reduced over the past number of years.

“There has been a well-documented reduction in footfall to shops due to ease of online shopping and the growing number of supermarkets doing home deliveries.

“The increase in the cost of living and energy costs has seen any form of profit significantly reduced and the post office and general store has become unsustainable.”

The application was refused by Cheshire East Council on the grounds insufficient information was submitted to justify the loss of the community facility, with no alternative provision put forward.

It was also refused because the proposed development would cause loss of daylight and sunlight to at the neighbouring property and because it would appear overly prominent and visually intrusive in the conservation area.

