Nantwich groups to receive town council donations

in Charity news / Human Interest / News / Politics June 7, 2023
Nantwich Civic Hall - May 2023 - local elections Labour wins

A number of Nantwich groups and organisations are to receive donations from Nantwich Town Council during 2023-24.

In total, the council is set to make around £71,300 in donations throughout the financial year, a report to go before councillors outlines.

This includes a number of groups who are supported by the council every year.

In the report, the largest council donation is £17,500 which goes to Nantwich Food Festival, which takes place every September.

A £12,000 donation is also given to Nantwich Show, which takes place on the last Wednesday in July.

£7,000 is donated to Nantwich Museum each year, and another £5,500 goes to the Nantwich in Bloom organisation.

Smaller town council grants of around £1,000-£1,200 go to Nantwich Foodbank, Nantwich Concert Band, Nantwich Choral Society and the Guy Harvey Youth Club.

An extra £2,000 donation looks set to be approved for Nantwich Buddies, a group of volunteers who help tackle isolation and loneliness for those who are ill, disabled or have lost loved ones.

The donations for 2023-24 report will go before councillors at tomorrow’s full council meeting at Nantwich Civic Hall.

