5 hours ago
Nantwich Town squad taking shape for 2023-24 campaign
6 hours ago
Patio heater sparks garden fire at Nantwich home
6 hours ago
Residents frustrated as A51 Reaseheath spine road saga drags on
2 days ago
“When bombs rained down on Crewe” – book appeal to Nantwich News readers
4 days ago
Man injured in Crewe town centre crane incident
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: New Crewe car park ” blot on the landscape”

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion June 10, 2023
new multi-storey car park in Crewe

Dear Editor,
The new multi storey car park in Crewe Town Centre is a monument to the stupidity of Crewe’s Labour Councillors.

Nobody asked for a multi storey car park. Nobody wants a multi storey car park.

And most people won’t use it, especially at night.

It is a £11 MILLION blot on the landscape that will cost local Council Taxpayers £hundreds of thousands a year to subsidise its enormous losses.

This is the last straw.

Crewe’s residents are very angry that they are not being listened to by their Labour Councillors.

The debacle of ‘the multi storey car park that nobody wants’ is the last straw.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader #CreweFirst

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.