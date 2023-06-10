LETTER: New Crewe car park ” blot on the landscape”

Dear Editor,

The new multi storey car park in Crewe Town Centre is a monument to the stupidity of Crewe’s Labour Councillors.

Nobody asked for a multi storey car park. Nobody wants a multi storey car park.

And most people won’t use it, especially at night.

It is a £11 MILLION blot on the landscape that will cost local Council Taxpayers £hundreds of thousands a year to subsidise its enormous losses.

This is the last straw.

Crewe’s residents are very angry that they are not being listened to by their Labour Councillors.

The debacle of ‘the multi storey car park that nobody wants’ is the last straw.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader #CreweFirst