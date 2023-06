Fire crews were called to tackle a fire caused by a patio heater in a Nantwich garden.

The incident happened around 8pm last night (June 9) on Heron Way in Nantwich.

Fire crews from Nantwich attended to find a fire involving a patio heater and a table in the rear garden of a property.

A gas propane cylinder was cooled with water by the crew who also used a thermal imaging camera to check the temperature of the container before leaving.

No one was injured in the incident.