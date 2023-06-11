Northern Cyprus: A rising star in the luxury real estate market

Northern Cyprus, an emerging market for luxury real estate, offers a wide range of attractive opportunities.

With a tax-friendly environment, visa-free access to the EU, and a stunning coastline, this destination captivates foreign investors.

The market has immense potential to become a global player, with renowned developers crafting properties for high-net-worth individuals.

Backed by the expertise of the DE COSTA GROUP, Northern Cyprus presents a compelling investment choice with promising returns.

Benefits of Investing in Northern Cyprus Luxury Property

● Tax Benefits: Northern Cyprus offers exceptional tax advantages for foreign investors, such as a 10-year exemption from capital gains tax. It means that investors can enjoy tax-free profits from property sales, maximizing their returns.

● Visa-Free Access to the EU: Residents of Northern Cyprus can travel to over 20 European Union countries, including popular destinations like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, without a visa. This accessibility makes it an attractive location to live and invest, especially for individuals who desire seamless travel to Europe.

● Breathtaking Mediterranean Coastline: Northern Cyprus boasts a mesmerizing Mediterranean coastline with stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a mild climate. This magnificent natural setting positions the region as a sought-after tourist destination, presenting excellent potential for generating rental income from investment properties.

Seize the opportunity to maximize returns and enjoy the beauty of this fabulous location.

How to invest in Northern Cyprus luxury real estate

When considering investment opportunities in Northern Cyprus luxury property, several avenues present themselves, including purchasing a property outright, investing in a property fund, or opting for a mortgage.

● Outright Property Purchase: The most common approach involves directly buying a property in Northern Cyprus. However, this method requires substantial available cash to make the investment.

● Real Estate Fund Investment: Property funds offer an attractive alternative for investors with limited cash availability. These funds pool resources from multiple investors to acquire properties. Profits or losses resulting from property sales are then shared among the fund’s participants.

● Mortgage Financing: Another option is to secure a mortgage, which involves obtaining a loan to purchase a property. Investors who choose this path must make monthly payments on the loan.

Conducting thorough research and collaborating with a reputable real estate agent or developer like DE COSTA GROUP is crucial to ensure a wise investment decision in Northern Cyprus luxury property.

With its investment potential, Northern Cyprus is a top-notch destination for luxury property ventures.

The country presents a wealth of attractive opportunities, while its promising market is poised for sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Explore the possibilities of Northern Cyprus and seize the chance to secure a successful investment in luxury real estate.

