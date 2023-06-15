Two Nantwich schools first to launch renewable energy scheme

A £3.5m renewable energy scheme is underway at two Nantwich primary schools.

Acton CE Primary Academy and Calveley Primary Academy are the first schools in the North West to benefit from heat extracted through boreholes, in a drive to reduce their environmental impact.

Work has started at both schools to drill two test boreholes.

When fully complete, these will extract heat from rock more than 160 metres deep.

They are the first of seven schools in the UK to benefit from the Department for Education funded scheme.

The combined cost is expected to total £3.5m and will include a thermal upgrade of both schools, seeing an end to oil heating, which releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming.

Chris Priddey, headteacher at Acton, said: “Because the heat will be pumped in at a lower temperature, we will also need more energy efficient radiators, doors, windows and walls, particularly in the older part of the school, which was built 180 years ago.

“The children are very interested in learning about the process and they’re also looking at other ways to reduce their impact on the environment, which involves getting them out in the gardens as much as possible.”

Acton is working towards gaining an “Eco Schools Green Flag” award which empowers children to make an environmental difference in their school.

Calveley are also completing the Green Flag Award and have also been looking at ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

Headteacher Ray Rudd said: “We have a weekly Eco News feed on our newsletter to show each week what we have been doing and how children can be more eco friendly at home.

“Our Eco-school creates a nurturing environment that promotes environmental awareness, sustainability and holistic learning.

“It empowers our children to become active and thoughtful about making a change now and prepares them to address the environmental challenges in the future.”

Calveley Primary Academy, between Nantwich and Tarporley, joined North West Academies Trust in 2021.

Acton Primary Academy also joined the Trust in 2021.