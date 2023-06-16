Developers are staging a public consultation for views on its controversial Maylands Park site in Stapeley, Nantwich.

Muller Property Group has planning permission the first phase of its Maylands Park site, on land between Peter de Stapleigh Way and Audlem Road.

Now it bosses are inviting comments and views from residents for the mixed use development part of the site.

Muller’s proposals include:

– a local centre, comprising 6 units of a total 1,598 sqm

– an office building extending to 1755 sqm

– employment development for warehouse and light industrial buildings, comprising 3 units of a total 1,945 sqm

– car and HGV access to industrial units and warehouses, landscaping and associated infrastructure

The site is controversial as Muller has been fighting to develop the land since 2012, despite continual objections from Cheshire East Council, local MPs, Stapeley Parish Council and many residents.

Initial applications were rejected by Cheshire East Council, but developers appealed and took the case to the High Court.

The appeal was eventually upheld by the Secretary of State in July 2020, granting Muller permission to build 189 homes, a primary school, village green, children’s play area and allotments.

Access to the site will be from the current spur at the traffic lights of Peter de Stapleigh Way and Pear Tree Field, opposite the Cronkinson Farm pub.

A spokesperson for Muller said: “Muller welcomes the local community’s view on the development proposals to understand what they would like to see come forward on this site.

“The site has outline planning permission for a mixed-use development including up to 189 homes, a local centre, employment development, a primary school site, public open space, green infrastructure including ecological area, new vehicle and pedestrian access points and associated works which was approved by the Secretary of State in July 2020. There are several other related planning consents for access roads and internal spine roads within the site.

“Planning permission for 188 dwellings for Phase 1 of development at the site was granted to Barratt & David Wilson Homes and Muller in March 2023.

“All feedback received during this consultation for the mixed-use scheme will be considered by the design team and where possible amendments to the proposals will be made to address feedback received.”

The pre-application consultation will end on June 21 2023.

For more details and to provide comments and feedback, visit https://www.maylandsparkconsultation.co.uk/

(Aerial image courtesy of Jonathan White)