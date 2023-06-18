LETTER: What is Sainsbury’s policy on heavy lifting?

Dear Editor,

A letter to the Manager of Nantwich Sainsburys, Mark Dowse.

I have searched online for a way to contact your store.

I quickly found your name on the Nantwich Sainsbury web page, but after a five minute peruse I found no way to contact yourself or your store.

I can only conclude that public discourse is your preference.

While I have shopped all my adult life at Aldi, on occasion I visit Sainsbury’s for items Aldi do not stock.

Over time I have noticed two distinct themes at Sainsbury’s Nantwich.

A full throated embrace of topical social causes centering around equality, fairness and mindfulness, and the curious sight of middle aged women pulling heavy cages around the store while young men in their 20s chew the casual fat together with a lighter load.

As a son and grandson to women that raised me to become a man, brother to a sister that regularly keeps me on my toes and a history enthusiast quite aware that British women quite ably kept this country ticking over victoriously during WW2 I have rarely (probably never) waded into gender issues, however, unsolicited conversations with female staff at your store over the past year have told stories of a familiar, one-sided pattern.

I would like to ask you two simple and precise questions:

1) are you aware that opinion among some of your female staff is that some young gentlemen like to find themselves among the easier jobs, if not idle all together, while older women pick up the heavier end of the load.

2) Do Sainsbury’s have any current company policy on the issue of staff work allocation in regard to heavy lifting?

As a youth I earned many a pound on building sites.

While the gender mix was non-existent the division of labour always seemed logical, obvious and fair, and it occurred organically without stating.

I am interested to hear how Sainsbury’s in Nantwich operates.

Yours Sincerely,

Cllr Allen Gage

Willaston and Rope