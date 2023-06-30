Volunteers pile in to clean up historic green lane in Nantwich

More than two dozen Nantwich residents armed with forks, spades, trowels and secateurs teamed up to fight for a cleaner and greener town.

The volunteers came together to clean up historic Monks Lane this week.

The tree-lined green walkway connects the north of the town, via the Georgian Dysart Buildings, to St Mary’s Church, the market and town centre.

The community clean-up was organised by Nantwich Civic Society Chair Jeff Stubbs, working with Nantwich Town and Cheshire East Councillor Anna Burton.

Jeff said it was a record turnout.

He added: “We had local residents from South and North Crofts, Dysarts buildings, Nantwich in Bloom, Rotary, Sustainable Nantwich and of course, Nantwich Civic Society.

“A really big Thank You to all concerned.

“The overgrown, weedy state of Monks Lane was worse than we had envisioned.

“But, undeterred and full of energy, we got stuck in to clear 53 bags plus three builders’ bags of weeds, branches and ‘stuff’.

“The finished product made it all worthwhile!”

Cllr Burton, who was elected for the first time in May’s local elections, said this was what community was all about.

She added: “It was great to see everyone from so many different organisations working with local residents to make a difference and improve the local environment.

“Nantwich is a tourist town and Monks Lane is one of our jewels.

“There was a real buzz about future opportunities to work together on projects.”